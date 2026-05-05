Orlando weather: Record heat possible for Central Florida by midweek

It's another cool and comfortable morning in Central Florida as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s for most as you make your way out the door.

A light jacket or sweatshirt might be needed for some, just for this morning.

Afternoon highs will reach the low and middle 80s, which is what's considered to be normal for this time of year. It will be a dry day as well, with a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead.

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Partly cloudy and dry overnight. Temperatures will be mild, dipping down into the mid to upper 60s for morning lows.

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Record heat on the way

As we head into midweek, the heat is on across Central Florida. Plan for highs to warm well into the mid 90s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

This is when temperatures could approach or even break previous records. Even with scattered shower and storm chances on the way, the 90s won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

• Orlando

Forecast: 96°

Record: 98° (Set in 1915)



• Sanford

Forecast: 96°

Record: 94° (Set in 2009) — Forecast exceeds record



• Melbourne

Forecast: 92°

Record: 91° (Set in 1980) — Forecast exceeds record



• Leesburg

Forecast: 96°

Record: 94° (Set in 1984) — Forecast exceeds record



• Daytona

Forecast: 93°

Record: 93° (Set in 1952) — Forecast ties record



High temperatures will persistently reach at least the low 90s through the weekend.

A few hit-and-miss shower and storm chances are on the way for this weekend as well, with the best chances happening inland.