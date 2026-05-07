Orlando weather: Record heat, increased fire weather danger for Central Florida

Record-breaking heat is expected to take hold today across Central Florida.

These will be the hottest temperatures felt so far in 2026.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid 90s across the board, even at the coast.

Stay cool, hydrated, and be sure to take it easy if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors.

It will be a dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. With the low levels of humidity, a light breeze, and the ongoing drought, a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida.

Burn bans are already in place for many of our Central Florida counties, so outdoor burning is strongly prohibited.

It will remain relatively warm overnight. Morning lows will only fall into the low and middle 70s Friday.

Our heat wave continues tomorrow and into the weekend, only with an added factor of increasing humidity and moisture levels.

High temperatures will hold steady in the 90s through early next week. For the weekend specifically, a stalled front will meander to our north allowing the heat and moisture to build into the region.

With the increasing moisture, this will lead to a 30% chance of isolated showers, downpours and storms starting tomorrow and lasting through Saturday and Sunday.

While it won't be a washout, pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. Higher chances of rain will exist Monday as a weak cold front shifts into the region, bringing highs back down to the mid 90s.