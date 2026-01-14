Orlando weather: Rainy Wednesday before wintry weather arrives in Central Florida

The Brief Scattered showers are expected across Central Florida on Wednesday. The weather will start to change on Thursday, when temperatures begin to dip. Firday is expect to be a chilly day, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the morning and 50s and 60s by the afternoon.



Despite waking up to mostly dry and mild weather this morning, scattered showers will move in heading into this afternoon.

A 40% chance of scattered showers and a few steadier downpours will be possible by 4–5 p.m. lasting until 7–8 p.m.

Temperatures today will be just shy of what's considered average for this time of year. Plan for highs to reach the middle to upper 60s, with a high of 69° today in Orlando.

Wednesday night's forecast

Additional scattered showers will arrive into the overnight, lasting through tomorrow as a cold front pushes into the region.

Temperatures will dip down into the 40s and 50s for lows by early tomorrow morning. Orlando's low will dip down to 54°.

Big weather changes

Thursday's forecast features big changes and what could be a bit of a wet morning commute. Be sure to prepare accordingly.

Scattered showers will linger, potentially as late as around midday. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to around 25-30 mph and temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. The second half of the day will feature gradual clearing and plummeting temperatures.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert - Friday

Cold air rushes late Thursday, which will lead to a very cold start to our Friday morning.

A FREEZE WATCH is in place from 1am-9am Friday morning. It will be quite cold and blustery as people are making their way out the door, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s accompanied by gusty winds.

Many areas will see temperatures fall at or below the freezing mark and wind chills will dip down into the 20s. High temperatures will struggle too, only reaching the 50s, mid to upper 50s and low 60s at best.