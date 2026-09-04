Orlando weather: Rain, storms expected through Labor Day weekend

The Brief More downpours and thunderstorms expected across Central Florida on Friday. Timing : The storms will likely start to pop up in the afternoon around 3 p.m. The rain is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, although chances will be a bit lower.



More downpours and thunderstorms will arrive today across Central Florida with one subtle change, a small shift in the timeline of when these will begin.

Over the past few days, we've seen an onshore flow help push showers inland by late morning, but today will feature a more southerly flow.

This means downpours won't begin to pop up on the radar until around or after noon. The highest chances of scattered storms will be this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A few of these could be on the strong side and may pack a bit of a punch, with the main impacts being gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.

The timing of the storms and the potential of lightning could interfere with Friday night high school football games and cause games to be delayed or canceled.

Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors! Keep the rain gear within reach today.

How hot will it get?:

Labor Day Weekend

We'll still be dodging downpours and storms for this holiday weekend.

With slightly less moisture in the atmosphere to work with, we'll have more peaks of sunshine and a bit of a lower chance of showers and storms.

Plan for around a 50-60% chance of afternoon and evening scattered downpours and storms, largely driven by the Atlantic and Gulf sea-breeze collisions.

With more sunshine on the way, temperatures will steadily creep back closer to the mid 90s for afternoon highs.