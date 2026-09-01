Couple accused of keeping 4 children captive in tractor-trailer for 6 years

The Brief Two people were arrested after they were accused of keeping four children confined to a tractor-trailer for six years. Keisha Epps, 51, and Tamra Stewart, 37, face multiple charges including child neglect and molestation. Investigators say two boys and two girls were held in the cab of a truck that traveled on routes between Miami and Atlanta for nearly seven years.



A Georgia couple was arrested and charged with child neglect for allegedly abusing four children they kept confined in the cab of a tractor-trailer that frequently traveled through Florida.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, along with other law enforcement officials, discussed the case at a news conference in Kissimmee on Tuesday.

4 children confined to, abused in tractor-trailer

Keisha Epps, 51, and Tamra Stewart, 37, are accused of abusing the children—two boys and two girls—they kept in a tractor-trailer Epps drove on routes between Miami and Atlanta for six years.

Uthmeier said the girls were sexually abused by Stewart, and the boys, who witnessed the abuse, were physically beaten when they confronted Stewart or reported the abuse to Epps.

The children were malnourished and had not been provided showers. They also suffered "severe" physical illnesses because of the abuse, Uthmeier said.

"The evidence shows that the truck would at times hit a truck station where the adults would go to the restroom, they might take a shower, but they would leave these kids locked in this rolling dungeon," Uthmeier said.

The children were between the ages of five and 9 when the abuse started, according to officials.

Suspects face multiple charges, additional charges possible

Keisha Epps, 51, and Tamra Stewart, 37, are accused of abusing four children they kept confined in a tractor-trailer for six years.

Stewart faces two counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, two counts of battery of a child, two counts of child neglect without great bodily and two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement, Uthmeier announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Epps faces two counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12, two counts of child neglect without great bodily and two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement and four counts of failing to report child abuse.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed in the case.