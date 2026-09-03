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Car pinned under tractor-trailer in Marion County crash; 1 person injured

By
Marion County
Published September 3, 2026 10:03 AM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 10:03 AM EDT
article

A vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor-trailer after a crash in Marion County. (Credit: Marion Country Fire Rescue)

The Brief

    • A person was injured after their vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor-trailer, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. 
    • The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and U.S. Highway 301 in Citra. 
    • Firefighters responded to the scene and safely removed the person from the vehicle; the person was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a crash after their vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor-trailer in Citra, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and U.S. Highway 301.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle with one person inside pinned under a tractor-trailer.

Crews performed an extrication operation and were able to safely remove the person from the vehicle.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted at the crash scene, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information shared in a news release from Marion County Fire Rescue. 

Marion County