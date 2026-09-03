Car pinned under tractor-trailer in Marion County crash; 1 person injured

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The Brief A person was injured after their vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor-trailer, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and U.S. Highway 301 in Citra. Firefighters responded to the scene and safely removed the person from the vehicle; the person was taken to a hospital for treatment.



One person was injured in a crash after their vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor-trailer in Citra, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and U.S. Highway 301.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle with one person inside pinned under a tractor-trailer.

Crews performed an extrication operation and were able to safely remove the person from the vehicle.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted at the crash scene, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the crash.