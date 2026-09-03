Car pinned under tractor-trailer in Marion County crash; 1 person injured
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a crash after their vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor-trailer in Citra, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and U.S. Highway 301.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle with one person inside pinned under a tractor-trailer.
Crews performed an extrication operation and were able to safely remove the person from the vehicle.
The person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted at the crash scene, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information shared in a news release from Marion County Fire Rescue.