Deltona woman accused of body-slamming victim during DeLand fight

The Brief A Deltona woman is charged after police say she body-slammed another woman during a fight in DeLand. The victim suffered a serious head injury and remains in critical condition. The suspect also faces a charge of resisting arrest after police say she tried to flee on a scooter.



A Volusia County woman is facing felony charges after DeLand police say she body-slammed another woman during a fight, leaving the victim critically injured.

The investigation remains active.

The backstory:

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Rich Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a fight. When officers arrived, they found two women engaged in a physical altercation and said they witnessed 27-year-old Tishana A. Anglade lift the victim off the ground and slam her headfirst onto the pavement, causing severe injuries.

Body camera video captures an officer yelling, "Come here! You're going to get [expletive] tased!" as Anglade allegedly tried to flee the scene on a scooter before she was taken into custody.

Police said the victim suffered a serious head injury and was having a seizure when officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators said Anglade told officers the other woman punched her first but did not explain what led to the fight.

Anglade, of Deltona, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and resisting arrest without violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department.