Orlando weather: Heavy rainfall, storms expected for Central Florida

Rain-free conditions with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions this morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, before climbing into the low 80s by late morning. High humidity will make it feel quite sticky.

Afternoon storms expected

This afternoon, there's an 80% chance for rain and storms. It'll be mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after 2 p.m. as an upper level system moves in from the Gulf. Widespread activity expected during the afternoon and evening.

A few storms may become strong with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning, though severe weather potential appears limited. Some spots could pick up a quarter to half inch of rain, with locally higher amounts possible in heavier storms. Highs near 86°F.

Showers and storms likely early tonight, but a few could linger by the coast. Lows around 70-74°F.

More rain before sunshine, heat returns

A few lingering evening showers possible Wednesday (lower coverage than Tuesday). Rain chances drop sharply Thursday onward, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing back toward 89-92°F through the weekend.

Stay weather-aware for lightning and gusty winds this afternoon/evening, and enjoy the much-needed moisture!