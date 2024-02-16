Orlando weather: Rain moves into Central Florida this weekend

Our last (mainly) dry day is on the way for Central Florida. It will be a warm day too!

Afternoon temperatures will be well above our typical highs for this time of year, soaring well into the mid to upper 70s.

While some sunshine is possible, we'll plan for increasing clouds ahead of the weekend rain.

Our next weather-maker couldn't be more poorly timed with all of the weekend events taking place, most notably the Daytona 500. The weekend won't be a complete and constant washout, but once the rain moves in, it'll stick around for a while.

An area of low pressure will move in from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing with it plenty of moisture, meaning, plenty of rain.

Showers could begin to form as early as late morning Saturday, by roughly 9am-11am. These showers will be relatively light, but will grow more widespread as the day progresses.

This is especially true for Saturday night, well after sunset. This is when the moderate to heavy rain will begin to form and move into the region. This steady rain will stick around all the way through early Sunday, even dumping pockets of heavy rain at times.

For the Daytona 500 race itself, plan for rain. Rain will last through the majority of Sunday, tapering off to lighter rain through the evening. Not only will the wet weather be a factor for this weekend, though.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds will only make things feel even worse. For Saturday, highs will reach the low and mid-60s at best. For Sunday, afternoon temperatures won't even make it out of the 50s! Brrr!

Winds will be picking up too, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Bottom line, dress in layers and have ways to stay warm and dry!

Only a few very isolated and light showers will linger into early Monday morning. Otherwise, increasing sunshine and cool temperatures can be expected for the majority of next week.

Monday will see highs in the 60s, with the 70s on the way by midweek.