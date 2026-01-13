Orlando cold snap: Winter-like temperatures, weather forecast, timeline

The Brief Temperatures will be slightly warmer Tuesday compared to Monday. A cold front will bring scattered showers for Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, cold air will arrive with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for much of our Tuesday across Central Florida.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday with temperatures on the seasonable side. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. In Orlando, plan for a high of 72°, which is only about a degree or so off from the average high of 71°. The slim chance of an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out this afternoon. Only a 10-20% chance of a brief light shower is possible.

A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible tonight. Temperatures will be mild, falling into the 50s and low 60s for morning lows.

Starting tomorrow, the features a much more active set-up that will bring wet weather and cold temperatures our way for the rest of the work week.

A cold front will help bring scattered showers and a low chance of a storm or two midweek. A 40%-50% chance of rain and storms will be in store for Wednesday and Thursday as a few rounds of off and on wet weather possible.

In terms of timing, a few spotty showers will linger into Wednesday morning. The current data suggests the highest chances will happen Wednesday after sunset and into the overnight.

Another wave of slightly lighter rain is likely Thursday morning into midday. Thursday's highs will be much cooler, only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s for highs with gusty winds.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert for Friday

Cold air rushes late Thursday, which will lead to a very cold start to our Friday morning.

It will be quite cold and blustery as people are making their way out the door, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s accompanied by gusty winds. Many areas will see temperatures fall at or below the freezing mark and wind chills will dip down into the 20s. High temperatures will struggle too, only reaching the 50s, mid to upper 50s at best.

Cold weather stats:

This Friday morning, if our low in Orlando of anything UNDER 36°F, it'll be the coldest morning since Christmas 2022. Prior, our coldest mornings were:

We dipped to 36° in winter of 2025/2026 on Nov. 11, 2025

We dipped to 38° in winter of 2023/2024 on Jan. 21, 2024

We dipped to 36° in winter of 2022/2023 on Jan. 15, 2023

We dipped to 31° in winter of 2022/2023 on Dec. 24, 2022

We dipped to 30° in winter of 2022/2023 on Dec. 25, 2022