Orlando weather: Rain chances return this weekend

It's another pleasant start to the day across Central Florida with low humidity levels and comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

This afternoon, temperatures will be above average but only by about 2 to 3 degrees. Plan for highs to reach the mid 80s at the coast and low 90s inland.

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It will be a partly to mostly sunny day with an isolated chance (10%) of a stray shower or storm along the coast, mainly in Brevard County.

Temperatures and humidity levels will be slightly higher tonight. Plan for lows to fall into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

For the weekend, moisture builds into the Sunshine State leading to higher chances of showers and storms. A summerlike set-up will take hold on Saturday with a 20% chance of sea breeze-driven showers and storms.

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Best chances tomorrow will be near the I-75 corridor in Marion and Sumter counties. Sunday will feature a 60% chance of showers and storms with rounds of heavy rain at times.

Showers and storms look to start around noon-1 p.m. with the highest chances of the heaviest rain and storms taking place Sunday afternoon before sunset.

Temperatures will hold steady next week a degree or two either side of 90. It appears that next week could begin what looks to be a start to the rainy season and a more summer-like pattern.

Sea-breeze driven daily downpours and storms will be possible just about every afternoon next week.