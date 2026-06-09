Orlando weather: Rain chances return to Central Florida

The Brief A 30% chance of rain is expected for Central Florida on Tuesday. The best chance of showers and downpours will be this afternoon through the early evening hours. The weather will be Florida-like with more humidity and hotter temperatures.



A few spotty coastal showers and downpours are taking place this morning, with slightly higher chances of showers and a few storms this afternoon.

A 30% chance of rain is expected for today, with chances moving inland and remaining fairly scattered from roughly 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Any leftover showers will dwindle and fade around and after sunset. It won't be a washout and not everyone will see the rain.

Temperatures today will be hot but around average, as highs reach the mid 80s.

Warm and muggy overnight. Lows will fall into the low and middle 70s Wednesday morning.

The forecast for the rest of this week features more Florida-like humidity, rain chances, and temperatures.

Highs will be hot, approaching the mid 90s at times this week and into the weekend.

Moisture continues to build this week, which will lead to higher humidity and increasing chances of afternoon rounds of showers and storms for the end of the week.

The weekend will feature more of the same, with afternoon downpours and storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.