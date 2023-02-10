Orlando weather: Rain and storms kick off Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 86 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Another warm day for the area with highs heading into the 80s inland, upper 70s along most of the coastal locations. Skies are dry much of the day but, by this evening-a few showers could develop, chances are super low however, near 20% or less.

BEACHES:

It's a fabulous day to head to the beach. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper-70s. Surf is in the 3-4' range in a nice pulse of ENE swell. High risk for rip currents. Local winds will be variable early, shifting out of the southeast around 5-10mph this afternoon. The UV Index remains high, so don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

A nice day at the theme parks! Highs warm to near 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A hat and sunglasses will be needed this afternoon and don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

Warm weather will continue through Friday as highs repeatedly visit the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny skies. Weather changes arrive by Friday afternoon-evening as a front moves into the area. Rain chances rise Friday afternoon and will continue into Friday night.

A few thunderstorms will be mixed in, especially in North Central areas-gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain will accompany a few of the storms. Saturday looks very wet with a strong storm risk spreading in across the Central Peninsula, this includes the Orlando Metro.

The storm prediction center has marked this area in a "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" risk for a few strong or severe storms during this time.

As of right now, it appears that damaging wind gusts would be the primary hazard. The front will finally head South of the area late Saturday night into Sunday.

Colder air will funnel in right behind. Sunday looks dry, mostly sunny and much cooler. Wake up temps Sunday will be around 50 degrees with a PM rebound high of 65 or so.