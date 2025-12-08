Police: 2 hurt when vape sale turns into shooting; officers look for suspects

The Brief Two teens were shot when meeting a group to sell vapes, Casselberry Police said. The teens had non-life-threatening injuries. The police said it's possible the individuals knew each other.



Two teens were shot at while they were allegedly meeting up with a group to sell vape pens.

What we know:

A teen boy, 17, and young man, 19, were shot at while they were meeting to sell vape pens, the Casselberry Police Department said. The shooting took place near Antilles Drive and Leeward Way around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

When the teens were driving to the meeting spot, the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting at them, police said. Vape pens and unfired rounds were found at the crime scene, while shell casings were found on the teens' vehicle.

The car sped off and crashed. The suspects ran away.

The 19-year-old had two non-life-threatening shots: one to the chest and a second to his arm. He was transported to the hospital. The 17-year-old had minor injuries, police said.

Detectives determined this was an isolated incident between individuals who may have known each other, the department said.

What we don't know:

The shooting suspects have not been identified at this time. Charges are pending after a full investigation, authorities said.