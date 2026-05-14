Orlando weather: Pleasant overnight conditions before hotter Friday, stormier weekend

The Brief Pleasant overnight weather continues with clear skies and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Friday stays mostly dry, warmer and a bit more humid with highs near 90 degrees. Weekend humidity returns with scattered afternoon storms Saturday and more widespread rain and storms Sunday.



It was a gorgeous day on Thursday with pleasant temperatures and low humidity.

Those comfortable conditions will continue overnight with mainly clear skies.

Friday forecast in Orlando

What To Expect:

Friday will provide a nice start to the weekend with another mostly dry day in the forecast. Temperatures will dip into the mid-to-upper 60s, making for a cooler night.

You may want an extra layer if you’re heading out early Friday morning, though it won’t be needed by the afternoon.

The main difference compared with Thursday will be warmer temperatures and a slight increase in humidity. Afternoon highs are expected to reach around 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Friday night will remain partly cloudy with lows settling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Weekend and into next week

Looking ahead:

Conditions will begin to feel much more like a typical Florida summer this weekend as humidity and moisture levels increase.

Afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s activity will be more scattered and driven by the sea breeze, with the best chances for storms near the Interstate 75 corridor in Marion and Sumter counties.

Sunday is expected to bring a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms, including periods of heavy rain.

Temperatures next week will remain steady, hovering within a couple of degrees of 90.

Sea breeze-driven downpours and thunderstorms will be possible nearly every afternoon next week.