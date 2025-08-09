Orlando weather: Unsettled pattern to bring numerous showers and storms through weekend

The Brief An unsettled weather pattern is bringing numerous storms and showers to the Central Florida area. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, torrential rain and flooding are the main threats possible during the storms. The storms are expected to last through the weekend but should weaken at the start of next week.



The unsettled weather pattern we've been experiencing across Central Florida is expected to continue throughout the weekend, bringing numerous showers and storms.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into next week for the first day of school.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Our weather pattern remains unsettled as we kick off the weekend.

Numerous showers and storms look to develop this afternoon into the evening, and a disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere moves out across the Peninsula. This wave, as well as the sea breeze, should aid in getting the storms to spark.

Any strong storm that gets going could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. With all the moisture in the air, torrential rain is also likely. This could cause ponding and minor flooding. Amounts could top out at over 2 inches with some isolated amounts higher than that.

Highs look to be a bit cooler with more clouds and moisture in the air, topping out at around 90 degrees.

Overnight, showers and storms will start to fade away little by little with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Once again, this weak boundary remains draped across the region, and, as the sea breeze starts to work inland on Sunday, numerous showers and storms ignite during the afternoon.

A couple of showers will be possible early in the day, but most will be dry.

All the moisture in the air will lead to downpours and ponding on the roadways in the heaviest rain. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also expected in the strongest of storms.

Highs stay close to average for this time of year, rising into the lower 90s. Lows stay close to seasonable levels as well, but hang just a little above normal, dipping back into the middle to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

The first day of school is Monday for many students, and it'll be a seasonable, but still a bit unsettled, start to the year.

Highs rise back into the lower 90s, with hit-or-miss showers and storms developing later in the day.

The bus ride into school looks bright and dry. A ridge of high pressure continues to build back into Florida, and this looks to boost our temperatures a bit, but also brings our rain chances down a little. Daily chances of rain are still in the forecast each afternoon, but this area of high pressure should keep chances and coverage a touch lower.

Afternoon readings get back into the middle to upper 90s later in the week with storm chances holding around 50%. Days aren't expected to be washouts, but the umbrella may be something you'll want to keep handy for the afternoon and evenings.