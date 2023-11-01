Orlando weather: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds; Here's when a cold front will bring cooler temps

Today's high: 72 degrees | Tonight's low: 58 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy Wednesday! Looks like a great weather day behind a departing cold front. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, gusty northerly winds and highs in the lower 70s near Orlando, cooler 60s in the Northern Counties.

Rain chances are contained mainly over the offshore Atlantic waters but, some of our forecast models are showing a shower or two skimming the coastal areas of Brevard County.

Chances are extremely low at 20% or less. Most areas remain dry today. Winds will be quite gusty, especially along the immediate coastal areas. Expect Northerly breezes at 20-25 mph along the coast, gusts over 30 mph will be common at times. Rip current risk will be high as well but, cooling ocean temps and cool temps will keep most out of the water today for sure.

BEACHES:

Mixed skies and gusty winds will rule the day in the coastal counties. Rip current risk is high. Wind gusts from the North up to 35 mph will be possible, areas of blowing sand to result! Surf builds quickly today as a new North swell develops. Breaking wave heights late in the day will be in the 4-6' zone.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather will be in play at the local theme parks and attractions on this Wednesday. Highs near 72 for the afternoon, breezy north winds.

OUTLOOK:

The passage of our latest cool front will bring temps down and keep rain chances low through Friday. After that, winds begin coming in off the Atlantic, pushing temps back into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the day, mid-upper 60s for the overnights. Rain chances pepper back in by Saturday, holding in the 20% range through early next week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a feature in the Caribbean with a high chance for development within the next few days. The area of disturbed weather will move west and could become a tropical depression late this week.

Heavy rain will be likely in Central America toward the end of the week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest tropical updates.

