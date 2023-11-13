Orlando weather: Mostly cloudy day ahead with isolated showers across Central Florida

Today's high: 80 degrees | Tonight's low: 69 degrees

TODAY:

Happy Monday Central Florida. We have another mostly cloudy day with isolated showers, mainly along our coastal communities. Shower coverage will be in the 30%-40% range today. Highs will range from the mid 70s north to low 80s south this afternoon. Northeasterly winds will be on the increase later in the day with gusts of 25 mph possible.

BEACHES:

Showers are likely along our coast today. Cloudy skies and breezes continue with gusts up to 25 mph. This will result in rough seas with a moderate rip current risk and surf of 2-4 feet.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a comfortable day at the parks with breezes and mostly cloudy skies. We can't rule out an isolated shower, but it would be passing quickly. High today will reach 80 degrees.

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances are on the rise by midweek as a low pressure system is expected to move east from the western Gulf towards Florida. Our wettest period will be Wednesday evening and Thursday with rounds of showers and storms. Heavy rain looks likely with stronger storms possible. Models are a bit in disagreement on rain totals, but an inch or two is possible overall. Keep with us for updated totals as we get closer to the event.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the latest tropical models as they continue to suggest a low pressure system will develop in the Caribbean this week and could become a tropical depression during that time.

Overall trends have this system developing and moving northeastward over Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola before heading out into the Atlantic by this weekend. At this time, there is no threat to Florida.

