Orlando weather: More storms expected for Central Florida

The Brief More showers and storms are expected across Central Florida today and this weekend. There's a 50 to 60% chance of rain today, with the highest chance from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Temperatures will be back to near-normal highs in the low 90s.



A 50 to 60% chance of scattered showers and storms is on the way for our Friday afternoon and evening across Central Florida.

Very isolated downpours will start to develop around noon today. Highest chances will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A few isolated storms could be on the strong side, with the main impacts being strong gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.

Frequent dangerous lightning can be expected as well and could delay afternoon dismissal for some schools and may impact Friday night football plans.

Increasing storm chances

Keep the rain gear within reach this weekend and into next week too, as active weather continues.

While this will be a more typical set up for us to see this time of year with afternoon sea-breeze driven storms, heavy rain and a few isolated strong storms are possible.

Plan for a 60 to 70% chance tomorrow through at least Monday. It won't be a washout, but with the potential of frequent dangerous lightning, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to have a safe back-up plan indoors.

Repeated rounds of torrential downpours over the same areas each afternoon and evening could lead to multiple inches of rainfall accumulation even into early next week. Isolated flooding, especially for low-lying areas, will remain possible through next week.

Near normal highs

As a result of increasing rain and storm chances, temperatures will steadily fall back down into the low 90s for afternoon highs.

This is actually closer to what's considered normal and average for this time of year, with Orlando's average high sitting at 91°.

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Storm Dolly formed Thursday and continues to quickly race eastward at a pace over 20 mph.

The combination of Dolly's fast speed, dry air, and wind shear it encounters over the next few days will help to limit intensification and further development.

So far, the latest forecast track keeps it at tropical storm strength into Saturday before eventually fading into a tropical depression as Dolly approaches the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico.