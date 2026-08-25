Halloween Horror Nights 35: Haunted houses, scare zones, menus and more

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The Brief Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando's popular after-hours event, will run select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1. Universal is celebrating the event's 35th anniversary with a lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, live shows and themed food.



Let the nightmares begin! Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Orlando with a lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and shows that will bring new and familiar horrors to life.

Kicking off Aug. 28 (the earliest start ever), the after-hours event will mark its 35th anniversary this year.

Here's a rundown of what to expect at the event.

10 haunted houses

Cybergoria

Artwork for the Cybergoria haunted house coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

Set thousands of years in the future, enter a world run by machines that are determined to make you live forever.

Evil Dead Burn

Artwork for "Evil Dead Burn," one of the haunted houses coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

A terrifying force has taken hold of a family home, and it's out for blood in this house inspired by the latest Evil Dead movie.

Hellraiser

Halloween Horror Nights will feature a haunted house based on the first three "Hellraiser" movies. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

The "Hellraiser" franchise will make its Halloween Horror Nights debut this year. The haunted house, inspired by the first three movies, will transport visitors to another dimension inhabited by Pinhead and his torturous Cenobites.

H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!

Artwork for H.R. Bloodengutz presents a Halloween Fright-Tacular, an original haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

H.R. Bloodengutz has escaped prison and returned to the WKNB TV station to create more chaos with his special Halloween movie marathon.

Invasion: Alien Abduction

Artwork for the Invasion: Alien Abduction haunted house coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

A ship full of aliens (aka Grays) has arrived at a remote homestead with one thing in mind: finding new test subjects.

Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control

Artwork for Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, one of the haunted houses that will be featured at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

What happens when two Halloween Horror Nights icons come face-to-face? The origins of Jack the Clown and his prickly relationship with Dr. Oddfellow will be explored in this original haunted house.

Madlands: Caged Cannibals

Artwork for the "Madlands: Caged Cannibals" haunted house coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

A defunct zoo is now overrun with warring cannibal factions that are territorial but also hungry—and visitors might be their next lunch.

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness

Artwork for Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, a new haunted house inspired by the heavy metal icon. (Credit: Universal)

A tribute to the Prince of Darkness, the house will take visitors through the twisted mind and music of the heavy metal icon.

Sinners

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort/Halloween Horror Nights/Handout

Inspired by the Oscar-winning movie, the Sinners house will transport visitors to twin brothers Smoke and Stack's Club Juke where they'll have to evade bloodthirsty vampires who have crashed the party.

Stranger Things 5

Artwork for the 'Stranger Things' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

Time for one more trip to the Upside Down. Inspired by the fifth and final season of the series, the house will feature memorable scenes, Demogorgons and Vecna.

Scare zones and street experiences

Club Horror

One of the returning street experiences. Club Horror will transform the streets of San Francisco into a club with a DJ, music and flashing lights.

Downtown Clowntown

The neighborhood has been overrun with murderous clowns.

Fortnitemares

The world of Fortnite will come to life in a scare that will drop visitors in the middle of Freaky Fields, a Halloween-inspired living battleground.

Infernal Carnival of Nightmares

Jack and Dr. Oddfellow put on a sideshow of horrors.

Mel's Die-In: Zombies

The popular drive-in has been taken over by zombie carhops at the event's other street experience.

Sideshow of Decay

Cindy Caine has opened a portal where nightmares from past Halloween Horror Nights return.

Live shows

"Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins"

Take a trip down memory lane with a lagoon show featuring moments from all five seasons of "Stranger Things."

The show will include music, water fountains and projections.

"Nightmare Fuel: Blood Noir"

Nightmare Fuel is back, but this time the show will take the audience through a "vampire-ridden metropolis" with music and stunts.

Food & drink menu

Halloween Horror Nights will also feature a menu of food and drinks inspired by horror movies, characters and more.

Over at the Stranger Things booth, visitors can get El's Battery Jerky, which is mac 'n cheese with garlic bread and battery jerk pieces, or the Upside Down Chicken & Waffles, a cheese and potato waffle with chicken bites, sriracha aioli and chopped chives.

Annie's Juke Joint Catfish & Grits with a Guitar Smash. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

The Sinners food booth is serving up Southern comfort food with a twist. On the menu are Annie's Juke Joint Catfish & Grits, catfish with low country grits, and Chow's Southern BBQ Eggrolls, an eggroll filled with BBQ pulled pork and cabbage.

For those with a sweet tooth, there's Ozzy Osbourne-inspired Prince of Darkness Cake, a three-tiered carrot cake with cream cheese mousse and a chocolate bat.

The menu will also include pizza fries, a popular choice for frequent HHN visitors.

The full menu is available on the Universal Orlando website.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event, including single-night tickets and multi-night tickets such as Rush of Fear and Frequent Fear passes.