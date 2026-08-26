Garth Brooks bringing 'Blame It All on My Roots' tour to Orlando: Dates, ticket info

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The Brief Garth Brooks has announced Orlando as one of the stops on his new "Blame It All on My Roots" arena tour. The country music superstar will have two shows at the Kia Center in September. For the tour, Brooks is bringing back his famous drum pod.



Garth Brooks is coming back to Orlando.

The country music superstar is making a stop in the City Beautiful next month for his "Blame It All on My Roots" arena tour.

When is Garth Brooks coming to Orlando?

Brooks will have two performances during his stop in Orlando.

He will perform at the Kia Center on Sept. 25 and 26.

The last time the singer performed in Orlando was at Camping World Stadium in 2022.

The Orlando stop will follow four back-to-back shows in Indianapolis this month.

For the new tour, Brooks is bringing back his famous drum pod, which was a staple of his arena shows in the 1990s.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets cost $154.50 plus tax and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or at the Kia Center box office.

New live album project

Brooks won't just be performing on the "Blame It All on My Roots" tour. He also plans to record the shows for a new live recording project called "Killer Live."

Brooks has sold more than 200 million albums over his multi-decade career and earned 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts.