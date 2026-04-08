Orlando weather: More rain, gusty winds for Central Florida

An 80% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms is forecast for our Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered showers are taking place this morning, staying on the lighter side before sunrise.

Heavy rain continues for Central Florida

Chances will ramp up after sunrise and into the late morning, as heavier rain moves onshore.

Highest chances will be for our coastal counties of Brevard and Volusia, with rain gradually moving into areas east of I-95 by midday and early this afternoon.

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Not everyone will see the rain and it won't last all day. However, heavy, slow moving showers and storms will be possible. Areas near the I-75 corridor won't see as much rain and will have lower chances of showers and storms as a whole. An additional 2-4" of rain could fall by the end of today.

A Flood Watch is in place until 10 p.m. for Brevard and Volusia counties. Slow-moving bands of rain and storms could lead to excessive rainfall. Additional rainfall totals could exceed 2-4".

A Wind Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. through midnight for just about all of Central Florida to account for sustained winds of 20-30 mph and peak gusts of 35-45 mph.

The strongest winds will happen near and along the coast, where isolated gusts could reach speeds of 50 mph.

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HIGH SURF ADVISORY: In place from 5 p.m. today until 8 p.m. Thursday for Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties. As onshore winds increase, dangerously rough surf is likely. Large breaking waves will be as high as 9-12 feet. There's a high risk of strong rip currents as well. Entering the water is strongly discouraged, even for strong swimmers. The rough surf may also lead to areas of minor beach and dune erosion.

Lingering showers and pockets of heavy rain will linger into the overnight hours. Winds continue overnight as gusts reach speeds of 35-45 mph.

We have one more day of soggy, windy, and wet weather before we finally get a much-needed reprieve and break from the showers and storms.

Thursday features additional rounds of showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Winds will remain quite gusty, keeping surf conditions rough and dangerous.

By Friday, we will finally dry out as sunshine returns and carries us into the weekend. It will be a beautiful stretch as temperatures will steadily bounce back into the 80s for highs. Mostly dry and seasonable weather lasts into the early parts of next week.