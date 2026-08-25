Orlando weather: More heat as storm chances ramp up for Central Florida

The Brief Another hot and humid day is in store for Central Florida, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in some areas. There's a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances increase through the week, with a 70% chance by the weekend.



A 40% chance of scattered afternoon to evening showers and storms are on the way for Central Florida.

A few isolated downpours could sneak into parts of Sumter and Marion counties this morning and will eventually fade by late morning.

The highest chances of rain and storms overall today will be from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with downpours developing as early as 11 a.m. to noon.

A few isolated storms could be on the strong side, with the main impact being strong gusty winds. Frequent dangerous lightning can be expected as well and could delay afternoon dismissal for some districts across Central Florida.

How hot will it get?:

Temperatures will be above average, climbing into the mid 90s inland and low 90s at the coast. Feels-like temperatures will still be steamy, but not at extreme levels.

Plan for peak heat indices to reach a range of 100-107°.

Increasing storm chances

Moisture builds back into the region midweek, which will bring higher chances of showers and storms, with a 50 to 60% chance starting Wednesday and up to a 70% chance through the weekend.

While this will be a more typical set up for us to see this time of year with afternoon sea-breeze driven storms, heavy rain and a few isolated strong storms are possible.

It won't be a washout, but with the potential of frequent dangerous lightning, it's a good idea to have backup plans indoors.

Repeated rounds of torrential downpours over the same areas each afternoon could lead areas of flooding as well.

Tracking the tropics

There are two areas of potential tropical development we're monitoring in the Atlantic.

INVEST 95L: There's a medium 40% chance of development over both the next 2 days and the next 5 days as an area of low pressure has formed northeast of Bermuda.

A brief window of development is possible between today and tomorrow, where a short-lived tropical depression or maybe a tropical storm could develop as it moves north.

There is no threat to Florida.

INVEST 96L: There's a high 60% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days for an area of low pressure that's formed off the west coast of Africa.

A tropical depression is becoming more likely by the end of the week, but development will likely be limited by the weekend due to a less favorable environment.