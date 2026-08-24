NHC tracking 2 tropical disturbances in Atlantic for potential development

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances for potential tropical development. Invest 95L is east of Bermuda, and could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm on Tuesday, the NHC said. Invest 96L is southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has a medium chance of potential to become a tropical depression later this week.



Two disturbances in the Atlantic have the potential to become tropical depressions this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC designated both disturbances at Invest 95L and Invest 96L, which allows forecasters to gather more data on these two systems, including model runs of potential paths (sometimes referred to as spaghetti models).

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Tracking Invest 95L

Invest 95L is a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The NHC said it could become a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm through Tuesday as it moves north. However, on Wednesday, it's expected to move over colder waters, which would end its development odds.

Development odds: 50% over the next week.

The next three names on the list are Dolly, Edouard, and Fay.

Tracking Invest 96L

Invest 96L is located off the coast of Africa, a few hundred miles away from the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. The tropical wave has disorganized showers and thunderstorms right now, but development is possible as the week goes on.

The NHC said a tropical depression could form by mid-to-late week.

It looks to have a better chance of organizing thanks to less dust and less wind shear in the vicinity of circulation.

Development odds: 60% over the next week.

2026 National Hurricane Season

Local perspective:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs every year for six months, June 1 - November 30.

The most active months are typically between August, September, and October. The Atlantic season actually has two peaks: mid-September and mid-October, though activity tends to drop quickly after the second peak.

Storm Names

This year, we've already had Tropical Storms Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal, all short-lived storms. The next names on the list are Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard.

There are 21 tropical cyclone names issued every hurricane season – and they rotate every six years. Those names can sometimes be retired if a system is particularly deadly or destructive.

Below-average hurricane season forecast

Dig deeper:

Both the NOAA and Colorado State University (CSU) have forecast a below-average hurricane season, citing very strong El Niño conditions.

El Niño typically brings stronger wind shear across the Atlantic that can rip apart developing tropical systems.

However, below-average does not mean zero. Officials have warned that it only takes one storm to greatly impact a community. It's a good reminder to have your emergency kit prepared.