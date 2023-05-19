Orlando weather: More heat and rain in the forecast Friday across Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: More heat, more rain...that's our Friday in a nutshell! Temps will rise rapidly through late warming, peaking in the lower 90s away from the coast, mid-upper 80s in the coastal areas. Rain chances start as we enter the PM hours.

First showers develop with storms entering the scene after 3pm. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms. Rain eases through mid-evening, dropping to 30% coverage after coming off of a peak at 60%.

BEACHES: The beaches start off on a mostly sunny note with rain chances peppering in for the afternoon. Highs seaside hit near the mid-upper 80s. Rain chances peak at 50% along the coast with emphasis on the pm hours of this Friday afternoon and early evening. Surf is increasing today as a distant, longer period Northeast swell comes in.

Surf conditions look quite fun actually! Favorable light local winds will keep conditions clean and glassy at most times, especially before the afternoon seabreeze develops. Expect surf heights in the waist-chest high range, a few bigger peaks at some of the better Northeast exposures.

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures peaking at 92 degrees with a lot of sunshine to start. After 3 p.m. scattered storms could pop-off with coverage at 60%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms. Keep an eye on the sky and when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Summer-like weather continues for the rest of this week and continue into the weekend. You can expect hot afternoon highs and daily afternoon/ evening storm chances. Friday-Sunday look fairly active as well with a 40-60% chance for strong storms across central Florida featuring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds at times.

While rain chances will be lower overall for to start your weekend, it looks like rainy season is slowly sneaking into Central Florida! A much wetter stretch looks to be in the cards next week as moisture increases from the South. Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm team!

