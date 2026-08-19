Orlando weather: More dangerous heat and scattered storms across Central Florida

The Brief More dangerous heat for Central Florida as the heat index reaches 108 to 112 degrees. Expect another round of afternoon and evening downpours. Tropics: No tropical activity expected over the next seven days.



More dangerous heat is on the way for this afternoon, which is why a FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of Central Florida from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is due to heat indices (feels-like temperatures) soaring to a range of around 108-112° once we factor in elevated humidity levels.

Actual air temperatures will still be above normal as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s. If you have to spend extended time outdoors, especially doing physical activity between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., make sure you take lots of breaks and stay as hydrated as you can.

It's vital to listen to your body and watch out for light-headedness or nausea as it can be a sign of heat exhaustion.

Daily downpours and storms

Additional rounds of scattered afternoon and evening downpours and storms are on the way.

It's another day featuring a 60% chance of heavy rain and storms. Isolated storms will begin to develop around midday, with the main timeline being from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Our active stretch continues this week, which means more rounds of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms with a 70% chance through Thursday.

A few storms could be on the strong side, with impacts including strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Rest of the week:

Tracking the tropics

There is no tropical activity expected over the next seven days.

It's important to never let your guard down just because the Atlantic is quiet for now.

Don't wait until there's a storm brewing. Take this opportunity to check your hurricane plans and hurricane supply kit are ready to go.