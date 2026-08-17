Seminole County schools adjust AC settings to cut energy costs, yield big savings

The Brief Seminole County schools are adjusting AC settings to cut energy costs. The district expects to save about $1.7 million a year. Some classrooms have experienced higher temperatures amid mechanical issues.



Seminole County Public Schools is changing how it operates air conditioning systems in an effort to improve efficiency and reduce electricity costs.

The district projects the change could save about $1.7 million annually.

Small thermostat change means big savings

What they're saying:

District spokesperson Mark Mullins said many schools had been keeping buildings at an occupied temperature setting longer than necessary.

"We had many schools running at what is called an occupied set point much longer than schools were legitimately occupied," Mullins said.

Under the new approach, schools will no longer maintain temperatures around 74 degrees when buildings are empty. Instead, thermostats will be adjusted to about 78 degrees during unoccupied periods.

Mullins said Seminole County schools spend roughly $17 million to $19 million each year on electricity.

As staff members adjust to the changes, the district has encountered some mechanical problems that have left certain classrooms warmer than intended.

Mullins said maintaining comfortable learning environments remains a priority.

"We take very seriously the climate control of our schools," Mullins said. "Setting the tone of the learning environment is absolutely our number one priority and commitment to our students, our staff and, of course, our families as well."

Some students said they have noticed higher temperatures in their classrooms and hope the problems are resolved quickly.