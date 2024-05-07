Orlando weather: Temps to reach near-record highs close to 100 degrees in Central Florida

Heads up, Central Florida! From now through Friday, the warmup begins!

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 90s on Thursday. These temps will be near-record highs:

Record highs:

Wed 5/8 is 98° (1915)

Thu 5/9 is 98° (1915)

Fri 5/10 is 98° (1916)

Friday night a weak cold front moves in and that'll be the start of the big changes for next week. We'll catch a few showers or storms from Friday night into Saturday, with rain chances around 30%-40%. No organized or severe anticipated.

This front will stall for much of next week and provide a WELCOME focus of rain, totaling 2"-4" next week from Monday through Friday.

It'll also keep high temps closer to normal, or just below normal, with mid-80s. This is good news as far as our local drought concerns and brush fire danger.

As of Tuesday, Brevard County is in a "moderate drought" and those conditions will expand this week.

In summary, it is hot this week and rainy next week.