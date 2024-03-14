Orlando weather: Temps to reach the 80s along the Central Florida coast

Another day with warm temperatures and sunshine is on the way for Central Florida! Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the low 80s along the coast and well into the mid 80s for inland areas of Central Florida.

Plan for abundant sunshine under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures will only continue to climb throughout the weekend, as we gear up for sunshine and hot temperatures. Saturday, plan for highs to stay just shy of the 90-degree mark under a mostly sunny sky. By Sunday, we'll likely break into the 90s for afternoon highs. Sunday will stay mostly dry with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon.

Monday's forecast will help usher in big changes to the region. An incoming cold front moves in, bringing with it scattered showers and much cooler temperatures by mid week. Best chances of rain will arrive Monday and will clear out in time for Tuesday.

Afternoon highs Tuesday and next week will be much cooler, with temperatures only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.