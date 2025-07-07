Orlando weather: Hot and muggy Monday ahead, storm chances increase midweek

The Brief Today : Hotter and drier across Central Florida with highs in the low 90s; 30–40% chance of isolated showers, mainly near I-95. Tonight : Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lows in the mid-70s. This Week : Scattered storms Tuesday; daily afternoon showers and storms expected midweek through the weekend.



What will the weather look like today?

We begin the work week on the drier and hotter note across Central Florida after a soggy and stormy weekend. For today, a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible.

Only a 30-40% chance is expected, with most of the rain setting up shop near the I-95 corridor, especially in Brevard County. A few showers could drift into eastern Osceola and Orange Counties as well. Otherwise, that vast majority of us will be on the drier side. This will allow temperatures to heat up to much more seasonable levels. Plan for highs in the low 90s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures stay warm and muggy as lows only fall into the mid 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Tomorrow's showers and storms will once again stay fairly scattered. This will allow temperatures to heat up even more, with afternoon highs approaching the mid-90s.

There will be an influx of tropical moisture moving in from the east, which will help to bring an increase to shower and storm chances mid-week and into the weekend. In terms of the set-up for this week as a whole, it will be fairly typical of the rainy season.

Daily rounds of afternoon sea-breeze showers and storms will be likely starting Wednesday and will last through the weekend.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: