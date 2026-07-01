Orlando weather: Isolated showers and temps in the low 90s for Central Florida

The Brief Lower rain chances for Central Florida on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s. Hot temperatures and storm chances increase for the 4th of July holiday weekend.



Isolated showers and storms and highs in the low 90s Wednesday.

Hot, humid temperatures and higher storm chances return for the holiday weekend.

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Lower rain chances Wednesday

Isolated downpours and storms are on the way for Central Florida, which is noticeably lower than what we have been seeing and what's considered to be normal this time of year.

We've already had a few passing downpours and showers along our coastal counties this morning in Brevard, Volusia and Flagler counties moving inland from the Atlantic.

These will continue throughout the day as an easterly flow persists. Chances will be very hit-and-miss as a whole, with chances peaking at only a 30% of showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

How hot will it get?:

Temperature-wise, we'll finally be near normal. Highs will climb into the upper 80s at the beaches and low 90s inland.

Heat, humidity and storm chances build into the holiday weekend

For the rest of the work week and into the weekend, steamy temperatures and higher chances of afternoon and evening showers and storms will gradually return.

Timeline for heat and storms:

Highs on Thursday will be a degree or two hotter, still overall nearing the low 90s for most. Rain chances will be closer to 40 to 50% chance as well, so remaining scattered overall too.

By Friday, highs will be even hotter in the mid 90s with higher humidity and moisture levels. This will lead to more rounds of downpours and storms, at around 70% on Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible, so be sure to adjust outdoor plans accordingly.

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4th of July forecast

Looking ahead into the 4th of July holiday weekend, the forecast features a very Florida-like setup. This means afternoon downpours and storms will be paired with hot and humid temperatures.

A total all-day wash-out isn't anticipated, but do plan for a 60-70% chance of showers and storms that will bring the potential of heavy soaking rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

If you have outdoor plans to celebrate, just keep a close eye on the skies and have a safe place to shelter from the lightning.

Remember, if you can hear the roar of thunder, you're within striking distance of lightning!

Most of the storms will begin to form and pop up starting at around noon and will continue through roughly 9-10 p.m.

This could not only impact your BBQ and pool plans, but also any outdoor fireworks shows. Bottom line, keeping the rain gear handy is a safe bet.

Temperature wise, it's going to be steamy. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s as feels-like temperatures reach the low 100s.