Orlando weather: Hot weekend ahead with afternoon rain, storm chances

We face an absolutely sweltering end to the workweek, with highs on Friday reaching 96°F with a feels-like temperature of 106°. We face a 60% chance of late-day storms firing up between 1pm-9pm, with the likely focus in Orlando around or after dinnertime.

Any storms will feature frequent lightning, torrential rain totaling 1"-3" and the potential for wind gusts over 50mph.

Otherwise this weekend, we'll see the arrival of a thick dust plume from the Sahara Desert, after its 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic riding the trade winds.

This is a benefit as far as tamping down hurricane activity, but it'll make our blue skies a milky white coloration, as if there's a very thin veil of overcast and it'll reduce our air quality with a high particulate count. It may also make you sneeze.

Some allergy sufferers report more severe symptoms. The dust will also reduce our late-weekend afternoon storm chances, but clears for the middle of next week.

In the tropics, everything remains quiet and is expected to do so through next week, though long-range forecasts include the likelihood of the basin, "waking up" come mid-August, for a very busy balance of the hurricane season.