Orlando weather: Hot and humid with scattered storms expected in Central Florida

The Brief Central Florida will start the day off dry, but showers and storms will move into the area around 3 p.m. Rain chances will be higher Wednesday, with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning expected. The heat is sticking around as temperatures stay in the mid 90s through the rest of the week.



A few very isolated showers will try to sneak into parts of Sumter and Lake counties this morning.

Otherwise plan for a dry start to our Wednesday in Central Florida.

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Higher chance of showers and storms

Chances of showers and storms will be higher this afternoon and evening at a 60% chance compared to Tuesday's isolated storms.

Storms today will pack a punch at times, too. Main impacts will include heavy rain, pockets of gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The storms will be a more typical summer time set up as downpours are enhanced and partially driven by the east and west coast sea-breeze collision.

Timeline:

The highest chances of rain will take place between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Temperatures will remain hot, as highs reach the mid 90s inland and closer to the low 90s at the coast.

Humidity levels won't be as intense today even with the continued heat. Our heat indices today will peak at range of around 101-104°.

Showers and storms will fade and wrap up by roughly midnight. Temperatures will stay quite warm overnight, dipping down into the upper 70s for Thursday morning lows.

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Heat lingers into the weekend

The heat persists not only the rest of the work week but also into the weekend.

Highs will hold steady in the mid 90s through Saturday, Sunday, and next week.

Daily rounds of afternoon scattered downpours and thunderstorms are on the way through Friday.

Slightly lower chances are possible for the weekend as our flow shifts and high pressure builds into the region.