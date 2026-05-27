Orlando weather: Hot and humid with an increased chance of rain

Tropical moisture continues to stream into the Sunshine State today, but with the onshore wind from the southeast, our western neighborhoods still stand to have the higher chances for showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

A few showers and storms are possible east of I-4, but we'll see more widespread coverage west of Orlando.

In any stronger storms, gusty wind as well as torrential rain are on the table.

The heat and humidity are staying put too, with highs rising into the lower 90s. Feels like temps will rise up to around 100, so be sure you're staying hydrated if you're getting out and about.

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Overnight, temps dip back into the middle to upper 70s with lingering showers and early storms.

Heavy rainfall on the way

A big pattern change is developing and Thursday is when we finally start to see it take shape.

More numerous showers and storms are expected, especially around the Orlando Metro and points east. This is thanks to a southwesterly wind coming across the Peninsula. This, as well as a bit of upstairs "energy" in the atmosphere, will lead to more widespread activity.

Minor flooding is possible with the torrential rain, and we could also see some gusty wind as well as frequent lightning. It will be a Storm Team Alert Day as this shift in the storminess will favor more of the metro and our eastern locales that haven't seen the rain, bringing heavy rain potential. Be careful if you're traveling.

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This rainy pattern continues through Friday into the weekend as deep tropical moisture streams into Florida.

Scattered showers and storms are on the docket each afternoon as we progress through the weekend.

All of the moisture in the air will lead to blinding rain at times. Once again, minor flooding and ponding will be possible in the strongest of storms that develop.

Another piece of energy ejects out of the Gulf toward Florida Sunday into Monday which will invigorate the lift overhead. This, as well as the sea breeze collision, will lead to more widespread showers and storms.

With this dip in the jetstream coming across the Southeast, we're also going to feel our temps relax some. Afternoon readings drop from the lower 90s to the middle 80s into early next week with our rain chances holding up near 70%.