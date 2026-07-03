Orlando weather: Hot and humid Friday as storm chances build for Fourth of July weekend

The Brief For Friday, the heat and humidity is sticking around for Central Florida heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Isolated downpours are also expected this afternoon through the evening. Storm chances increase for the weekend, with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning expected.



Friday's shower and storm chances will be slightly higher than Thursday's, meaning more people will see the rain.

Hit-and-miss storm chances

That being said, chances will still be a little lower than normal. Plan for a 40% chance of downpours and storms, mainly after noon.

A few isolated downpours will begin around 12 p.m., with main chances and a few storms taking place between 2 and 8 p.m.

As an onshore flow from the Atlantic continues, the highest chances of rain will be near and west of the Orlando Metro.

Sunset happens at around 8:30 p.m., so if you have outdoor plans to catch the fireworks displays, the majority of our rain will have wrapped up.

A few lingering showers will still be possible in a few spots, mainly near I-75 in Sumter and Lake counties.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Hot, humid and stormy Fourth of July weekend

Steamy temperatures paired with afternoon and evening showers and storms are on the way for the holiday weekend.

Frequent lightning possible:

A total all-day washout isn't anticipated, but do plan for showers and storms that will bring the potential of heavy soaking rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

If you have outdoor plans to celebrate, just keep a close eye on the skies and have a safe place to shelter from the lightning.

Remember, if you can hear the roar of thunder, you're within striking distance of lightning!

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

For Friday, plan for a 50% chance and for Saturday and Sunday a 60% chance.

Most of the storms will begin to form and pop up starting at around noon and will continue through roughly 8 and 9 p.m.

Impacts to your BBQ, beach and pool plans are more likely versus impacts on the fireworks shows.

A few isolated lingering showers will remain possible after sunset in a few areas.

Bottom line, keeping the rain gear handy is a safe bet. Temperature wise, it's going to be steamy.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s as feels-like temperatures reach a range of 102-106°.