Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with small chance for rain

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Hot temps and a Northeast breeze will dominate Central Florida on this Wednesday.

Small amounts of moisture are present and this will contribute to a rain chance at roughly 30% or less today. Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible mainly after 11am today. Many locations will remain hot and dry with such a low rain opportunity.

BEACHES: If you are heading out to the beach today, expect a nice breeze and a few passing showers. While it won't be raining all day, all the time, chances hold in the 30% range. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, but nothing will stop temperatures from reaching the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.

Stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen. Friendly reminder, there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Surf hangs in the 1-2' range as a mixed pulse of swell slides into the beach front. Increasing swell looks likely by tomorrow, filling in through Friday as distant tropical system Franklin passes well to the East of Florida.

THEME PARKS: It is a hot and humid day at the theme parks. Highs nearing 94 at peak this Wednesday afternoon. Showers and a storm or two will be possible mainly after 11am. Chances are in the 30% range. A brief heavy downpour and a few lightning strikes could accompany the strongest storms.

OUTLOOK: Moisture will continue to ebb and flow across Central Florida over the next few days. Heat will also be increasing, running up into the mid-upper 90s by the coming weekend. Rain chances will increase slowly by Sunday to 30% coverage. These chances increase further by early next week and back to the seasonal coverage of 40-50%.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain active! Tropical Storm Franklin will move across the Dominican Republic and Haiti today. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected.

Once Franklin passes over the Island, conditions remain ripe for further intensification. Franklin will likely become a hurricane during that time.

Well East of Franklin the remains of Tropical Storm Emily has a 60% chance of developing over the next 7 days, movement will be away from land.

A secondary tropical wave over the distant Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a 40% of developing over the next 7 days. This system and whatever it becomes also likely stays clear of land.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always!