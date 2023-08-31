Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with 70% chance for rain across Central Florida Thursday

Today's high: 91 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: On this Thursday hot temps and rain chances remain. Heat Advisory is in effect until 5pm with feels like temps near 110 degrees at peak. Actual highs will hang out in the lower 90s.

Rain chances poke into the area before 11am with coverage growing into the pm hours. Coverage stands near 70%. Rain chances will ease up after 9pm tonight. Locally heavy rain is possible as remnant moisture from IDALIA stays put across the region.

BEACHES: The beaches see mixed skies and rain chances staging before 12pm, increasing in coverage after 12pm. Chances are near 70% this afternoon. Rip current risk is high as a long period swell from Hurricane Franklin impacts the surf zone. Highs seaside head for the 90 degree mark with ease.

THEME PARKS: Another hot and humid afternoon with a temps climbing well into the low-90s/heat index near 110 degrees this afternoon. Showers and storms are possible before 11am with coverage increasing to 70% this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning strikes will be of issue in any stronger storms.

OUTLOOK: Dry air will move in by the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Rain chances during this time head for the 20% range in all locations. Highs remain around 90, lows in the mid-70s.

Rip currents will be of issue along the Atlantic beaches as swell from distant Hurricane Franklin and also from Tropical Storm Idalia as that storm courses through the Atlantic this weekend. An increase in local winds from the Northeast this weekend adding wind waves into the mix. The combo of all of the above will keep rip current risk very high.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm IDALIA heads into the Atlantic soon, staying away from land initially, could threaten Bermuda by late weekend. Hurricane Franklin stays out at sea. Two distant disturbances show chances for development but, of no interest for any kind of land impacts. Newly formed tropical storm Jose stays out at sea, far from any land.