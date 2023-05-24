Orlando weather: Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds possible Wednesday

Today's high: 83 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Wednesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. There is a chance for heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds mainly between 3-7 p.m.

This is all driven by the seabreeze storms and a front draped across the state. Localized flooding is possible in areas that have seen a lot of rain over the last few days. An increase in clouds and rain arriving earlier today will keep temperatures below average this afternoon but it remains muggy. Afternoon highs in the low-80s through the Orlando metro and along our east coast.

BEACHES: Stay weather aware if you are heading to the beach today. There is a chance for showers, with isolated strong to severe storms mainly after 1pm. Heavy rain is likely with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Any storms will clear out of the area by 7 p.m. There is a moderate risk for rip currents and the surf height is around 4 feet.

THEME PARKS: Another humid day at the theme parks is expected. After 2 p.m. scattered storms could pop-off with coverage at 70%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms with the chance for gusty winds. Keep an eye on the sky and when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: An area of low pressure will form near the Central Florida coastline by Friday morning. Along our east coast, we could see rainfall totals up to 2-4" with localized flooding possible through the end of the week.

The low moves northeast into Georgia/ the Carolinas by the Holiday weekend and bring a decrease in local moisture. You can expect drier, sunny weather into Central Florida for the Memorial Holiday weekend. Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm team!