Orlando weather: Heat sticking around with storms on the way

Hot temperatures continue Friday, although we won't quite reach the level of heat we felt on Thursday.

That being said, humidity levels will be higher today, so the air will be muggier and be more uncomfortable. Plan for highs to warm into the mid to upper 80s at the coast and the low 90s inland.

This increase in moisture paired with a weak front to our north will sag south today and will help spark afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will see the rain, as the best chances will take place northeast of Orlando. It will be a 40% chance that a few storms could be on the strong side.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 1 out of 5 risk (outlined in green) for the potential for strong to severe storms. The main impacts are strong winds, pockets of small hail, periods of heavy rain, and lightning.

It won't be a complete and total wash out by any means, but if you're heading out to Rolling Loud or Welcome to Rockville, packing a poncho or rain jacket isn't a bad idea. The main timeline of storms will be from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Any showers leftover after sunset will gradually fade by midnight. Conditions will be warm and muggy, especially for any spots that see rain today. Plan for lows to only fall into the low to middle 70s Saturday morning.

As we head into the weekend, a stalled front will meander to our north, allowing the heat and moisture to build into the region.

Weekend high temperatures will be sweltering once again. High temperatures will soar back into the mid 90s and with added mugginess, feel-like temperatures will approach the upper 90s in a few spots.

As moisture levels increase, this will lead to a 20% chance of isolated showers, downpours and storms Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday. While it won't be a washout, pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.

Higher chances of rain will be for Monday as a weak cold front shifts into the region, bringing highs back down to the upper 80s briefly Tuesday. We'll bounce back quickly for the middle of next week as highs warm back into the low 90s.