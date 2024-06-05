Orlando weather: Heat, scattered downpours expected Wednesday afternoon in Central Florida

It's a mild and pleasant start to our Wednesday across Central Florida.

While temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid-70s, we'll expect temperatures to heat up in a big way this afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the mid-90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s along the beaches. While sunshine is on the way for the first half of the day, clouds will be on the increase. Our afternoon seabreeze will help spark scattered downpours and thunderstorms by the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Thursday's forecast features slightly higher chances of rain and storms, especially for areas south and east of Orlando. Thursday will begin on a dry note and will stay that way through midday. It's once again the seabreeze that helps to spark showers and storms in the afternoon.

So far, areas along and east of the I-4 corridor have the best chances of seeing any rain. While we dry out this weekend, temperatures will be heating up. Afternoon highs will be soaring well into the upper 90s, coming just shy of the triple-digit range.