Orlando weather: Heat returns to Central Florida as temps reach 90s

A few areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across Central Florida.

Any fog that develops will gradually lift and clear out between 9 and 10 a.m. Plan for an overall comfortable start to our day as well, with temperatures in the 60s this morning.

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We'll heat up quickly and in a big way for this afternoon, as highs soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Plan for a high of 91° in Orlando, which is well above our average high of 86°.

It will be a generally dry day too, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. With the drier air anticipated for today, the ongoing drought, and a light breeze, there is an increased fire weather risk for areas north of Orlando.

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Mostly clear and mild overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the mid to upper 60s for lows.

The heat continues to build into Central Florida for the rest of the work week as a stretch of temperatures in the 90s takes hold.

Isolated to scattered showers and a few storms will be possible tomorrow, mainly for areas northeast of Orlando. While we need the rain, Thursday's chances will be relatively low at 30%.

Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s for highs. For Friday, plan for a 20% chance of isolated showers and downpours with highs back in the low 90s.

By Saturday, it will be a hot and windy day. Afternoon high temperatures will be approaching the mid 90s as winds gust up to around 30 mph.

This is out ahead of our next system, which will be a strong cold front set to arrive Sunday.

Since we're several days out from this system, we're still fine-tuning the timing and specific impacts. That being said, this front will bring the highest chance of showers and storms of the week of at least 60%.

With this system, we'll also be watching for the potential of a few strong storms for Sunday and a few lingering storms into Monday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop dramatically.

Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 70s before eventually bouncing back into the low and mid 80s early next week.