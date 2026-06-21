Orlando weather: Heat index to top 100 degrees for Father's Day

The Brief Central Florida officially welcomed the summer solstice on Sunday, bringing the region nearly 14 hours of daylight with a late 8:26 p.m. sunset. While morning temperatures started in the mid-70s, afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s with heat indices pushing past 100 degrees. Morning hours will remain dry before shifting to scattered sea-breeze thunderstorms across the interior after 2 p.m.



The first day of summer brings the longest day of the year, with temperatures expected to reach into the low to mid-90s.

Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year

Daylight on June 21 is set to last for over 12 hours, from sunrise at 6:29 a.m. to sunset at 8:26 p.m.

Following today's peak daylight, the days will gradually grow shorter as the region progresses toward the Autumnal Equinox in September.

June 21 morning temperatures, forecast highs

While temperatures were in the low to mid-70s on Sunday morning, the forecast high is predicting temperatures reaching 90 degrees.

DeLand: 75 degrees, 93 degrees

Sanford: 76 degrees, 93 degrees

Palm Coast: 73 degrees, 91 degrees

Orlando: 75 degrees, 93 degrees

Winter Haven: 73 degrees, 94 degrees

Kissimmee: 75 degrees, 93 degrees

Melbourne: 74 degrees, 90 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 78 degrees, 89 degrees

Titusville: 77 degrees, 92 degrees

The heat index shows feels-like temperatures reaching over 100 degrees.

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Will Central Florida get any rain?

Central Florida will be mostly dry until 2 p.m., during which storms will move through the area as the sea breeze from the gulf meets the east coast sea breeze.

Jun 21 | Scattered to locally numerous showers and storms develop into the afternoon and again shift east toward the coast and offshore today. Isolated strong storms will still be possible. Highs in the low 90s, with peak heat index values 100-105. #flwx pic.twitter.com/DLKCOLLJU7 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 21, 2026

Rain chances come down to around 30% with a few showers and storms on the docket during the afternoon and evening. With a ridge of high pressure working toward Florida, highs get a little boost with many spots expected to rise into the mid-90s. Feels like temps soar back into the lower to middle 100s.

By evening, around 7 p.m., some areas may get some rain, however, the chance of heavy rainfall has lessened from Saturday.

Looking ahead

This ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern through the first half of the workweek, making for more heat. Temperatures surge back into the middle to upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat Indices could top out as high as 108° or so and that's why we have Storm Team Alert for both days.

Storm Team Alert

We'll likely see Heat Advisories issued across some of Central Florida. With this area of high pressure in control, drier air will try and stifle our storm chances through Wednesday. We start to tap into a bit more moisture later in the week with rain chances back on the rise Thursday into next weekend.