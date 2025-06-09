Orlando weather: Heat index to top 100° ahead of afternoon storms

The Brief Central Florida faces a sweltering day with afternoon highs in the mid-90s and heat indices reaching the low 100s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms may develop after 2 p.m. and continue until just after sunset. Tonight will remain warm and muggy, with partly to mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-70s.



What will the weather be like today?

What to expect:

A sweltering day is upon us in Central Florida. Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s this afternoon with heat indices around the low 100s. A few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as well.

The best chances of rain will take place starting at around 2pm and last until just after sunset.

Warm and muggy conditions continue tonight. We'll expect a partly to mostly clear sky with temperatures dipping down into the mid-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Looking ahead:

Starting tomorrow, our rainy season setup makes a return. This means the east coast sea-breeze will lead to daily rounds of scattered afternoon showers and storms. The only small reprieve looks to be into the weekend, which is when we plan to see the return of some Saharan dust. This will help to dry things out and decrease rain chances to around a 30-40%. Temperatures will be hot and humid, with highs in the low and mid 90s throughout the next several days.