Orlando weather: Heat, humidity and scattered storms continue for Central Florida

The Brief Central Florida will continue to be hot and humid this week. Temperatures will reach the 90s, with heat indices in the low 100s. Afternoon downpours are expected daily, with higher chances by the end of the week.



Another Florida-like day is in the works for Central Florida with heat, humidity, and scattered afternoon storms.

Highs today will reach the low and middle 90s, which is a few degrees above normal.

Once we factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat indices will soar into the low 100s, with a range of 102-107°.

Showers and storms will develop after lunchtime, moving in from the southwest and peaking at around a 40% chance. This means inland areas will have higher chances than what was seen yesterday; however, the highest chances will still be for our coastal counties of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties.

Warm and muggy evening

Showers and storms will taper off after sunset, as we look mostly dry by midnight. It will stay warm and muggy, as lows dip down into the mid to upper 70s.

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Hot temps this week

Hot and steamy temperatures continue this week across Central Florida. Afternoon highs will continue to soar into the mid 90s through the end of the work week. Once we factor in the humidity levels, our heat indices will range from at least 102-107°.

Daily afternoon downpours are likely just about each and every day this week as well. That being said, chances won't be quite as widespread for the first half of the work week.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, the sea breeze will move farther inland. This will give way to higher chances (60%) for Friday and into the weekend.

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Tropical outlook

Invest 90-L is sitting near the Rio Grande Valley and will emerge into the gulf near the Texas coast sometime Tuesday.

Conditions are becoming more favorable for a short-lived and brief Tropical Storm Arthur to form Tuesday or Wednesday.

This would mark the first storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding is likely for Texas and Louisiana.

The system is expected to move northeast into Louisiana as it gets caught up in a cold front.

There is no threat to Florida. The only impacts would be an increase in Central Florida's shower and storm chances for Saturday due to an increase in tropical moisture from the remnants of this system.