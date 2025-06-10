Orlando weather: Heat continues with 60% chance of showers and storms on Tuesday

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A summer-like day is in the works across Central Florida with sea breeze storms and hot temperatures.

A 60% chance of showers and storms are on the way for this afternoon and evening. These will be sea-breeze driven and will mainly take place between 2pm - 8pm.

A few strong storms are possible with the main impacts being heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Heat returns today as well, with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s inland and into the upper 80s and low 90s near the coast. Once we factor in the humidity, heat indices will be nearing the low 100s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies with warm and muggy temperatures. Lows will dip down into the low and middle 70s.

Looking ahead:

The rainy season set-up continues this week across Central Florida. This means the east coast sea-breeze will lead to daily rounds of scattered afternoon showers and storms. The only small reprieve looks to be Father's Day weekend, which is when we plan to see the return of some Saharan dust. This may help to dry things out slightly and decrease rain chances slightly to around a 50% chance. Temperatures will be hot and humid, with highs in the low and mid 90s throughout the next several days.

