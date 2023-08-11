Orlando weather: Heat and humidity dominate; rain chances remain low

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 80 degrees

Main weather concerns: Friday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as heat and high humidity remains the weather headline.

Hot afternoon highs are expected to hit the upper 90s with heat index readings heading for the 108-112 degree range across the Orlando Metro and along the east coast beaches.

A Heat Advisory has been issued until 7pm this evening. Rain chances stay very low today, meaning there will not be much relief from the heat. Coverage is at 30% and mainly 2 pm.

BEACHES: It will be hot at the beaches today and this weekend. Highs soar to the low to mid-90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. Rain and isolated storm chances remains at 30% coverage by mid-afternoon. Surf will range 1-2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. It's important to keep yourself cool and in the shade as much as you can. The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today.

THEME PARKS: Stay hydrated at the theme parks today as forecast highs soar to near 97 with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 112 degrees. Rain chances are limited to 30% coverage today so there won't be much relief from the intense heat, take breaks inside the A/C when you can.

Highest rain chances take shape after 2pm with the potential for heavy rain and lightning.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect a hot weekend ahead. Afternoon highs soar to the upper 90s with heat index readings in the 107-112 degree range on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will rise a bit by the weekend with coverage in the 40-50% during this time. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to time out temperatures in your neighborhood.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet with Saharan dust keeping the tropics at bay for now. No tropical systems are expected in the next 7 days. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.