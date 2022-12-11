Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm, sunny skies Sunday in Central Florida ahead of cold front this week

Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 59 degrees | Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns: Low clouds will hang about this morning, but sunshine should break through some this afternoon for most. The rip current risk continues along our coastline with dangerous conditions out at sea. This will last into this week.

BEACHES: The high rip current risk continues today all along our coastline. Surf is in the 5-6' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. Rip current risk is high at all beaches. Temps beach side hit in the low to mid 70s, water temps are near 70. Another swell increase this week will add to the risk.

THEME PARKS: Fantastic weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will top out near 77 with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

OUTLOOK: No major changes extending through early next week. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.



Some big changes are on the way to end the week as a strong front rolls through Thursday into Friday.

Strong storms are possible. Behind the front, expect the coolest air of the season with lows into the 40s Saturday morning.