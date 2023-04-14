Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect a warm and humid day across Central Florida this Friday. Highs hit in the mid-upper 80s for areas away from the coast, low-mid 80s seaside.

Rain chances look the highest along the beaches with coverage at 30-40% after 2-3pm this afternoon. Inland areas see chances at 20% after 1pm this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

BEACHES: The beaches will see mixed skies, highs near 83 for the pm. Stronger storms will approach the coastal areas after 2pm this afternoon with the threat remaining in place through the late afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds will be the main threats.

THEME PARKS: Warm and steamy at the parks, highs near 87 this afternoon. Rain chances near 20% after 1pm but, won't be very long lasting.

OUTLOOK: Saturday looks like a dry, hot day. Highs near 90, mainly rain free. Sunday brings a front into the area, rain chance move up to 40-50% and mainly for the PM hours.

Could be a few strong storms around but, an outbreak of severe weather is not expected. Cooler behind the front a bit longer term as we head into next work and school week. stay tuned!