Orlando Weather Forecast: System to bring weekend showers, thunderstorms to Central Florida

Main weather concerns: Another chilly morning in central Florida. Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s, 40s and 50s. By this afternoon, we will warm to the low-70s along our east coast and mid to upper-70s inland. Skies remain clear and dry today and well as for St. Patrick's Day.

BEACHES: A clear and cool start to your Thursday at the beaches. Forecast highs today reach the low 70s with plentiful sun. There also is a HIGH rip current risk and it is not recommended to enter the surf during this time.

THEME PARKS: It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the upper-70s. Make sure you pack a hat and sunglasses as the sun will be shining bright all day.

OUTLOOK: On Friday, central Florida will reach the above seasonal 80s with dry skies, but that all changes this weekend.

Our next system will arrive on Saturday bringing shower and thunderstorms activity at 60% coverage.

Lingering showers are possible Sunday, and another system could bring storms by early next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for updates.

