Orlando weather forecast: Will rain ruin Labor Day BBQ plans in Central Florida?

Today's high: 94 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain:

40% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Labor Day with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms will be possible beginning around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then move across the interior through this evening, chances at 30%-40%.

The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20% and more isolated.

BEACHES:

There will be a 20% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches this afternoon and evening. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. The UV Index will be elevated today with a burn time of 20+ minutes.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions will continue on this Labor Day holiday. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-7pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances stay at 30%-40% today and tomorrow but will rise beginning on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App for the latest weather updates!

TROPICS:

Hurricane Danielle continues to move north-northeastward over the open north Atlantic and will stay away from land through its life cycle. The Storm Team is also watching Tropical Storm Earl which is moving north-northwestward this morning. Earl is forecast to become a hurricane later this week.

A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance for further development over the next five days, and poses no threat to Florida this week. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season On September 10th.